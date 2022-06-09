China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

