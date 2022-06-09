Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,335.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,373.35 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,521.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

