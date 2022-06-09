Christopher A. Wright Sells 25,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at $63,054,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $9,032,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

