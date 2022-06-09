CIBC Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.24.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,714. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.23 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.31.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$987,891.48. Insiders have sold a total of 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325 in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

