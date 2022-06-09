CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$76.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Dollarama stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.70. 305,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$52.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

