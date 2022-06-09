CIBC Trims North West (TSE:NWC) Target Price to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:NWC traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 61,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,671. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.77. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$579.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that North West will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

