Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $284.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.76.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $69,233,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 239,864 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

