Citigroup Boosts Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $17.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s current price.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. 4,601,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,695,708. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

