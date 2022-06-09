Citigroup Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $137.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.
SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.
NYSE SJM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,626. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
