Citigroup Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $137.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,626. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

