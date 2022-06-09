Citigroup Lowers Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $682.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

