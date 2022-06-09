Citigroup Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Neutral

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IRTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC opened at $149.22 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.