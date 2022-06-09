Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 47,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,618. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

