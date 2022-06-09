Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to report $6.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $24.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.32 billion to $25.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

CLF stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

