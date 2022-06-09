CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.88 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £703.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.67. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 509 ($6.38).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($377.74). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 112 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($378.95).

CMC Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.