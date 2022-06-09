CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $199.57 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.08 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.