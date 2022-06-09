CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

