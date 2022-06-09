Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 1,850 at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,700 ($21.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.33) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.56) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,421.02.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,276. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

