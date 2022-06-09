Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

CCOI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 157,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,555. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,120 shares of company stock worth $673,574. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

