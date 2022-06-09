Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

