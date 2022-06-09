Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post $244.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.37 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $257.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $996.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $991.82 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

