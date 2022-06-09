Comparing Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Farmhouse and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guild $1.58 billion 0.42 $283.77 million $5.39 2.04

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Volatility and Risk

Farmhouse has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Guild 21.62% 17.95% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Farmhouse and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

Guild has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Summary

Guild beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

