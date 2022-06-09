Comparing Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inter Parfums and Waldencast Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 0 3 0 3.00 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus target price of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Waldencast Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $879.52 million 2.63 $87.41 million $2.97 24.48 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 10.20% 12.74% 8.37% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Waldencast Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, babe, Dunhill, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, French Connection, and Ungaro brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

