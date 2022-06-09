Comparing Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Whiting Petroleum and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 2 4 0 2.67 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $100.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 2.55 $427.91 million $9.82 10.13 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum 22.33% 42.37% 25.55% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PetroQuest Energy (Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

