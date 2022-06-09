Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.17.

CMPGY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

