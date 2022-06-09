Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,600.17.

CMPGY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

