Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CTG stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $141.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

