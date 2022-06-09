Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.94% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BBCP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,035. The stock has a market cap of $339.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

