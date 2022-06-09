Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNTB. Piper Sandler downgraded Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
