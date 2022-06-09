Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “
CNTX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 1,035,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.87.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
