ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Pai Liu sold 1,739 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $3,443.22.

On Thursday, March 17th, Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $221,131.45.

WISH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 11,745,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,820,332. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.