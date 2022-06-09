Contrasting Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) & Its Rivals

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Moxian (BVI) alerts:

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Moxian (BVI) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 791 3383 5076 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.48%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -9.77 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$1.99 million -28.96

Moxian (BVI)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.86% -1,406.67% -6.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Moxian (BVI) (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.