Contrasting Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Excelerate Energy and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Northwest Natural 0 4 1 0 2.20

Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus price target of 32.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Northwest Natural has a consensus price target of $53.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Northwest Natural.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Natural shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Northwest Natural’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural $860.40 million 2.18 $78.67 million $2.42 22.60

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural 8.43% 8.07% 1.90%

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. In addition, it engages in the gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities. The company provides natural gas service through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water services to a total of approximately 80,000 people through approximately 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.