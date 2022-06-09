Contrasting Rover Group (ROVR) & Its Competitors

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rover Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rover Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -3.96 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 24.05

Rover Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1025 1552 85 2.49

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 110.49%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

Volatility & Risk

Rover Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rover Group competitors beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

