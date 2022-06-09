Contrasting Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amdocs and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.60 $688.37 million $4.46 19.08 Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amdocs and Tuatara Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 0 1 3.00 Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 12.76% 16.78% 9.28% Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -123.64% 6.48%

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

