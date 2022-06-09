Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

COO opened at $344.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.89.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

