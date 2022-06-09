Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
Shares of CRBP opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 204,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 434,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
