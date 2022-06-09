Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.85 Million

Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $91.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $408.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.70 million to $415.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.39 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $465.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

