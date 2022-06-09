Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. 3,808,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,414. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. Corning has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

