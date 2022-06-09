Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 86,050 shares of company stock valued at $129,245. 45.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

