Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

BASE stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $4,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

