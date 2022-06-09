Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

