Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of BASE opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

