Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.
Couchbase stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,009. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.