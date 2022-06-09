Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,009. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.