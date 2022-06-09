Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 94,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80. Coupang has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

