Cowen Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $11.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

HBI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 4,572,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

