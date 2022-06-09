Cowen Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $11.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on HBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.
HBI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 4,572,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
