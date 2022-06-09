Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

