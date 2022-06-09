Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
