Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

