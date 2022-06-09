Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $26.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $695.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

