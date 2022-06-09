Credit Suisse Group Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $37.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of CVE opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

