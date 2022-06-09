Credit Suisse Group Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$63.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:SU opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

